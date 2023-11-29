Crews battle house fire on Binkley Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at a home in South Nashville Wednesday morning.

NFD said crews arrived just after 6 a.m. at Binkley Drive for reports of a fire. Authorities said a person was housesitting at the time but managed to escape the fire safely.

Three dogs inside also made it out of the home alive.

Crews at the scene said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation, and authorities are determining whether the home is a total loss.

