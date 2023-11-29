Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

