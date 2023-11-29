BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a heavily congested week of traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Nashville International Airport announced plans to implement free and reduced-rate short-term parking to reduce traffic.

BNA said this move will begin Friday, Dec. 1.

The airport said rates apply to Terminal Garage 1 and 2, with 85 designated spots for short-term parking in TG1. This parking addition is aimed at providing more convenient options to pick up family and friends, according to BNA.

Visitors to BNA coming to retrieve someone will be offered free or reduced-rate parking in terminal garages, with rates varying based on the duration of stay:

0 – 30 minutes: $0

30 – 45 minutes: $5

45 – 60 minutes: $10

60 – 90 minutes: $20

90 – 120 minutes: $25

120+ minutes: $30

The airport said it wants to eliminate the habit of persistent circling of Terminal Drive which they say leads to roadway congestion.

“We’ve listened to the traffic concerns, and we are making improvements to eliminate the congestion on the roadway,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said “As we implemented a long-term parking strategy, we are also launching a new short-term parking initiative, complementing our existing free cell phone lot on Murfreesboro Pike. We ask visitors who arrive early to help us ease traffic congestion by either using the terminal garage with complimentary and reduced rates, or our cell phone lot. As Nashville and BNA continue to experience exponential growth, BNA is committed to providing a world-class airport.”

BNA said its current phase of construction and renovation will be integrating long-term roadway improvements. It’s also collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to expedite the realignment of Donelson Pike, which will widen Exit 216A from Interstate 40 to the airport property.

“Alongside the new short-term parking options within the terminal garages, the cell lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike will remain accessible as a free alternative. This designated lot comprises 240 spaces and includes secure fencing, continuous security guard monitoring, and real-time flight information monitors. This setup provides drivers with the convenience of checking the status of incoming flights while taking advantage of a reliable and cost-free parking option,” BNA said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.