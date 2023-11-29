BBB warns of holiday scams amid Giving Tuesday

With the season of giving underway, experts are warning of holiday scams being on the rise.
With the season of giving underway, experts are warning of holiday scams being on the rise.
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At a time when many are in holiday spirit, scams are running rampant across the country, which is why the Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to think before making your next purchase.

The organization said anytime there’s a holiday or days where consumers are likely to spend more money, scammers try and take advantage of the opportunity.

For example, with Tuesday being Giving Tuesday, a charitable event, they encourage folks to be aware of red flags: such as misspelling of names, unwarranted contact, and requests for card information by phone. It’s tips the BBB believes could be the difference in you becoming a victim.

“This is the time of year where we all want to give back,” Robyn Householder said. “It’s so important that we do some homework first and ensure that we’re actually giving to legitimate charity, oppose to an imposter. It’s really important to take your time, it’s really important to do your research.”

Householder, who is the CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky, said shopping scams are the most common scam during the holiday.

“It’s so easy to have imposter websites. You think you’re shopping at Amazon or Walmart or Macy’s or whomever. Unfortunately, you never get that product because you weren’t on the legitimate site. This is one of those times we want you to really slow down,” Householder said.

The BBB recommends consumers find out more information about charities or vendors before deciding to make a purchase or donation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say
WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?

Latest News

Gov Lee and supporters call new voucher program “conservative education revolution”
Gov. Bill Lee, supporters call new voucher program ‘conservative education revolution’
Andrew Midgett receives medical care from a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse at home...
Vanderbilt’s Hospital at Home program helps free up hospital beds
Smoke pours from a smoldering fire three weeks after a brush fire in Pegram.
Pegram residents fearful for health as smoldering fire burns for three weeks
Two masked vandals were caught on camera destroying front porch holiday decorations in several...
Spring Hill police searching for ‘grinches’ destroying holiday decorations