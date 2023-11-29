BBB warns of holiday scams amid Giving Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At a time when many are in holiday spirit, scams are running rampant across the country, which is why the Better Business Bureau is encouraging everyone to think before making your next purchase.

The organization said anytime there’s a holiday or days where consumers are likely to spend more money, scammers try and take advantage of the opportunity.

For example, with Tuesday being Giving Tuesday, a charitable event, they encourage folks to be aware of red flags: such as misspelling of names, unwarranted contact, and requests for card information by phone. It’s tips the BBB believes could be the difference in you becoming a victim.

“This is the time of year where we all want to give back,” Robyn Householder said. “It’s so important that we do some homework first and ensure that we’re actually giving to legitimate charity, oppose to an imposter. It’s really important to take your time, it’s really important to do your research.”

Householder, who is the CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky, said shopping scams are the most common scam during the holiday.

“It’s so easy to have imposter websites. You think you’re shopping at Amazon or Walmart or Macy’s or whomever. Unfortunately, you never get that product because you weren’t on the legitimate site. This is one of those times we want you to really slow down,” Householder said.

The BBB recommends consumers find out more information about charities or vendors before deciding to make a purchase or donation.

