2 injured after crash involving WeGo bus in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a WeGo bus Tuesday night in East Nashville.

The crash happened near the Nashville Public Library (Inglewood Branch) on Gallatin Pike.

The driver of the car and a passenger on the bus were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of what’s expected to be minor injuries.

