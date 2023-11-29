2 injured after crash involving WeGo bus in East Nashville

The crash happened near the Nashville Public Library (Inglewood Branch) on Gallatin Pike.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a WeGo bus Tuesday night in East Nashville.

The crash happened near the Nashville Public Library (Inglewood Branch) on Gallatin Pike.

The driver of the car and a passenger on the bus were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of what’s expected to be minor injuries.

