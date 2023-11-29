1 shot outside North Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at the Cumberland View Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the victim was shot around 8 p.m. at an apartment in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North. Detectives did not know what led to the shooting and did not have any information about the suspect.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries.

