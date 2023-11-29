1 shot outside North Nashville apartments

Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting on 26th Avenue North around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on 26th Avenue North on Tuesday night.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on 26th Avenue North on Tuesday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at the Cumberland View Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the victim was shot around 8 p.m. at an apartment in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North. Detectives did not know what led to the shooting and did not have any information about the suspect.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries.

