Wreck with injuries reported near Applebee’s in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wreck with injuries is being worked by police in Clarksville near the Applebee’s on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, according to Clarksville police.

At about 4:44 p.m. two cars crashed on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Fairbrook Place.

One southbound lane is currently open, however, traffic is congested in the area. The roadway is expected to be cleared within the next hour, but motorists are asked to find an alternate route until it’s fully reopened.

The extent of the injuries reported are considered to be non-life-threatening.

