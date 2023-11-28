Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville

THP said a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Putnam County Tuesday for speeding.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding but ended up seizing more than 50 pounds of marijuana as a result.

THP said a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Putnam County Tuesday for speeding.

That traffic stop led to the discovery and seizure of 66 pounds of marijuana.

No other information was made available.

