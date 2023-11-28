Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding but ended up seizing more than 50 pounds of marijuana as a result.

THP said a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Putnam County Tuesday for speeding.

That traffic stop led to the discovery and seizure of 66 pounds of marijuana.

No other information was made available.

One of our @THPCookeville Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-40 in Putnam County today for speeding and seized 66 pounds of marijuana. Nice work! pic.twitter.com/7H4gLaRdoI — THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) November 28, 2023

