Smithville man charged with murder after drug-related death

Police said the victim’s death was a result of acute combined drug toxicity, which included ethanol, alprazolam, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A drug-related death investigation has led to the arrest of a Smithville man this week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Scott Ferrell, 59, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a Dekalb County man found dead earlier this year.

William Graham, 43, was found on Feb. 9 at a home on Bright Hill Road. A joint investigation by TBI and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office revealed his death was a result of acute combined drug toxicity, which included ethanol, alprazolam, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Ferrell was identified as the person responsible for providing the cocaine to the victim. He was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree murder, sale of a Schedule II narcotic and delivery of a Schedule II narcotic.

He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

