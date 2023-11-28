Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in Shelbyville over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Shelbyville Police Department said on Nov. 25, at about 4 p.m. police received a report about remains being found in the area of Blue Ribbon Parkway and Shoma Drive.

Officers confirmed the remains were human upon arrival as they were wearing clothing and were fully intact, police said. The remains have been taken to the medical examiner’s office for examination and identification.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

