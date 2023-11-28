Shooting reported outside Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting reported near Nissan Stadium on Monday night.

The shooting was reported at 7:25 p.m. in Lot H outside the west gates of the stadium. One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim’s condition was not known.

There was no other information available about a suspect.

