Shooting reported outside Nissan Stadium

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
A shooting was reported outside Nissan Stadium on Monday night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting reported near Nissan Stadium on Monday night.

The shooting was reported at 7:25 p.m. in Lot H outside the west gates of the stadium. One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim’s condition was not known.

There was no other information available about a suspect.

