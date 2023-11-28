Shooting reported outside Nissan Stadium
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting reported near Nissan Stadium on Monday night.
The shooting was reported at 7:25 p.m. in Lot H outside the west gates of the stadium. One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim’s condition was not known.
There was no other information available about a suspect.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.