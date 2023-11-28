Sebastian the husky reunited with owner after getting stuck in storm drain

Word of a dog trapped inside a sewer drain spread quickly around Lexington. (Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A husky named Sebastian found himself in a sticky situation when he escaped his owner and got stuck inside a storm drain in Kentucky over the weekend.

But thanks to animal control officers, Sebastian was rescued and reunited with his owner.

Jai Hamilton with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control said on Sunday that she received a call that was a first in her 14-year career.

“Usually, we get ducklings that have fallen in a storm drain; cats will come and go to stay warm, but I’ve never had a dog stuck in a storm drain,” Hamilton said.

Despite her surprise, Hamilton and another officer quickly figured out how to free Sebastian.

“You couldn’t miss him. His head was sticking right out of the storm drain,” Hamilton said. “We popped the manhole cover. I went in and was able to get him. I lifted him to the other officer, and we were able to get him out.”

Video of Sebastian’s rescue has garnered more than 40,000 views on Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page.

Fortunately, Sebastian was safe, and it didn’t take long for animal control officers to find his owner.

“The owner actually called in. He was missing his husky and described Sebastian to a T. I sent him the video, and he said, ‘That is 100 percent my dog, Sebastian.’”

It was a happy reunion for everyone involved.

