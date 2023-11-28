‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Multiple horses died in a massive barn fire in Colorado. (SOURCE: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A number of horses died and one person was taken to the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a barn southeast of Denver Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Franktown Fire Department responded to a location near Highway 83 and Russellville Road just before 4 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off in a horse barn.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders said the barn was already consumed by flames.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media saying seven agencies were on scene.

The caretaker of the property ran to the burning barn and managed to help four horses escape before the smoke became too heavy for him and he had to back away, officials said. The fire department said “numerous” other horses trapped in the barn died.

Authorities did not give an exact number of horses that were killed in the fire.

The caretaker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire continued to smolder and thick smoke continued to billow from the structure well after the fire was contained.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Harding Place exit
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65

Latest News

A hard freeze has people turning on their heat for the first time this Fall.
With hard freeze incoming, here are ways to save on your heating bill
The Uber driver told police a vehicle following them fired shots into the car, hitting the...
Man killed in backseat of Uber on I-65
A hard freeze is expected overnight into Tuesday morning, meaning many people will be cranking...
How to save money on your heating bills
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken will return to Israel and the West Bank to discuss further extensions of the Gaza cease-fire