Nashville police expanding citizen online reporting system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is expanding its citizen online reporting system beginning next month.

Chief John Drake said on Dec. 1, Nashvillians will be able to self-report specific non-violent crimes through an online portal. MNPD believes this portal will enhance officers’ proactive policing work.

The department said this expansion is a part of the Citizen Online Reporting (CORe) system, which was developed by Lexis-Nexis.

“Last April, the software allowed citizens to complete reports for non-injury vehicle crashes where cars were not blocking roadways or involved in a crime, like hit and run or DUI. The added resource allowed for MNPD’s Records Division to complete reports more efficiently so those involved in the crash no longer needed to wait for an officer to arrive on scene,” MNPD said.

The expansion will allow for the following incidents to be reported in the CORe system:

Shoplifting

Fuel Drive Off

Theft of Services from Restaurants (Dine and Dash)

Harassing phone calls if no threats were made

Lost Property

Package Theft

Suspicious Activity (Not in Progress)

“Calls received by the Department of Emergency Communications will be triaged for a determination as to whether the incident qualifies for the program. If so, the dispatcher can transfer the caller to a dedicated 800 line where a link will be sent to their cell phone to complete the report. At the completion, parties will be sent a copy of the finalized report,” MNPD added.

Callers can still request an officer to be dispatched to the scene if they don’t wish to report a report through CORe. MNPD said citizens should keep in mind that fraudulently completing a crash report or knowingly providing false information on a report violates Tennessee law.

