Murfreesboro hardware store stabbing suspects arrested after police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The three suspects accused of stabbing and assaulting a man outside a Murfreesboro hardware store have been arrested, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Warrants were issued for the suspects on Monday, and police said License Plate Readers helped locate the three in Clarksville on Tuesday afternoon. They attempted to evade police in a vehicle, resulting in a brief chase and the eventual arrest of two of the three. The third suspect was arrested after fleeing the vehicle on foot, according to police.

The three suspects are accused of “violently and brutally” attacking and stabbing a man outside Kelton Hardware on Old Fort Parkway last week. The victim crawled to the door of the business and employees called 911, according to police.

He remains in critical condition.

One of the suspects, an unidentified man, is being held at the Montogomery County Jail on attempted first-degree murder charges. The two juvenile suspects will be held at the Rutherford Juvenile Detention Center where juvenile petitions for attempted first-degree murder will be served.

