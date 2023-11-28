‘Moral and fiscal malpractice’: Nashville school board chair rejects Gov. Lee’s proposed school voucher plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee discussed during a conference on Tuesday a proposal to establish a statewide school voucher program in Tennessee.

Metro Nashville Board of Education Chair Rachael Elrod said she considers the proposal a malpractice for the state.

“It is moral and fiscal malpractice for Tennessee to dismantle and destabilize public education,” Elrod said. “The state started education privatization in Nashville and Memphis, and it is now spreading across the state.”

The legislation, which has been dubbed the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, will offer $7,000 in state funds for an estimated 20,000 students to attend private or home schools of their choosing for the 2024-25 school year.

Elrod claims the proposal will take from public schools in order to be funded.

“Vouchers will siphon off millions of dollars from our already historically underfunded public schools while providing subpar results for Tennessee’s students and the public at large,” Elrod said.

Of the thousands of students offered private school tuition funds, half will be made available to students whose family income falls below 300% of the poverty level, students with disabilities, and those who meet the eligibility requirements for the existing ESA pilot program.

The remaining 10,000 vouchers will be available to any student currently enrolled or entitled to attend a Tennessee public school. Beginning in 2025, however, this portion of the act will be altered, allowing eligibility to all Tennessee students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment.

“It is endlessly confounding that Tennessee’s public school systems receive a constant, ever-changing barrage of requirements from the state claiming to try to provide the best public education for Tennessee’s public,” Elrod said. “Yet some state leaders are seeking to fund the worst of school choice concepts with little to no oversight, requirements or proof of good results.”

Elrod said supporting the state’s public schools is what’s best for students, families and Tennessee’s economy.

“Our public schools are not just a reflection of our communities - they are our communities,” Elrod said. “Public schools provide an education to all children regardless of abilities, backgrounds, or circumstances.”

Professional Educators of Tennessee also released the following statement regarding the governor’s proposal:

Governor Bill Lee’s latest statewide voucher proposal is being heavily influenced by out-of-state interests. The proposal has the potential to severely impact the financial stability of public schools in Tennessee, which are currently in the process of implementing a new funding formula followed shortly by a new letter grade system for schools. Professional Educators of Tennessee oppose the statewide expansion of vouchers. Here is why: There is a lack of quality, accredited private schools in most rural and suburban areas, as well as a current teacher shortage. The proposal is not expected to provide significant benefits to most students in the state, as the voucher will not likely cover the full cost of tuition at a private school. Additionally, Governor Lee will need to address the fact that test scores for students who participated in the pilot voucher program were lower than those of their public school peers during the program’s first year in 2022-23. With an administration that is data-driven, why not demonstrate success in the pilot project first? What accountability measures will be put in place in the voucher program? Parents should know how every school performs and who the educators are instructing their children, just as they do in public schools. Thus far, Governor Lee has missed an opportunity to collaborate with educators in Tennessee to create policies that support the expansion of public school choice. Such policies would benefit both students and parents. Parents should have more authority over their children’s education by being given the option to transfer them to other public schools, either within or outside their district, through interdistrict or intradistrict public school choice programs. Legislative efforts should be focused on breaking down the bureaucratic barriers that keep educators and school districts from pursuing effective solutions to the unique challenges of their communities. The Lee Administration has never understood that school choice is not simply about private school vouchers. It should also include public magnet schools, career academies, district-supported charter schools, Advanced Placement (AP) Programs, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programs, and other dual enrollment options. It is important for schools to actively engage with homeschooling families and offer opportunities for their children to participate in regular classes, including vocational and technical programs, either at their designated school or at another school with available capacity, under open enrollment policies.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.