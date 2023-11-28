Making Oreo Dirt Cake with Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ingredients
- 19.1 ounces Oreo cookies (family size package)
- ½ cup salted butter (softened)
- 8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 8 ounces frozen whipped topping (thawed)
- 6.8 ounces instant vanilla pudding mix (2 small boxes)
- 3 cups whole milk
Instructions
- In a food processor, crush the Oreo cookies until they are fine crumbs. You can also put them in a zippered plastic bag and use a rolling pin to crush them.
- Set aside ⅓ of the cookie crumbs for the topping.
- Press the rest of the cookie crumbs in the bottom of a 9×13 baking pan.
- In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and cream cheese until smooth.
- Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix again.
- Fold in the Cool Whip into the cream cheese mixture. Set aside.
- In another bowl, combine the vanilla pudding mixes and milk. Whisk until smooth and then allow the pudding to set for 3-4 minutes to set.
- Fold the pudding into the whipped mixture until it is evenly mixed.
- Spread this fluffy filling over the Oreos in the baking pan. Smooth the top so it is even.
- Sprinkle the remaining cookie crumbs over the top of the filling. Press down very lightly to press them into the top.
- Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours before cutting and serving.
- Store leftovers in the refrigerator.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.