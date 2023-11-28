Making Oreo Dirt Cake with Dan Thomas

Ingredients

Instructions

In a food processor, crush the Oreo cookies until they are fine crumbs. You can also put them in a zippered plastic bag and use a rolling pin to crush them.

Set aside ⅓ of the cookie crumbs for the topping.

Press the rest of the cookie crumbs in the bottom of a 9×13 baking pan.

In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and cream cheese until smooth.

Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix again.

Fold in the Cool Whip into the cream cheese mixture. Set aside.

In another bowl, combine the vanilla pudding mixes and milk. Whisk until smooth and then allow the pudding to set for 3-4 minutes to set.

Fold the pudding into the whipped mixture until it is evenly mixed.

Spread this fluffy filling over the Oreos in the baking pan. Smooth the top so it is even.

Sprinkle the remaining cookie crumbs over the top of the filling. Press down very lightly to press them into the top.

Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours before cutting and serving.