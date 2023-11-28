“I tried to kill her”: Man admits to stabbing daughter, police say

The 81-year-old man faces attempted homicide charges after his daughter was treated for serious knife wounds.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested a man on Monday afternoon after neighbors said he stabbed his daughter during a brutal fight outside a home in South Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Louise Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a woman with stab wounds to her chest, lower neck, and cheek.

Video obtained from neighbors shows 81-year-old Floyd Allen Seay arguing with his daughter outside when he grabs her head, pulls her to the ground, and repeatedly strikes her in the face, the affidavit states. Seay then retreats inside the house and emerges with a kitchen knife. He walks up to her and stabs her multiple times.

Police reported the footage then showed Seay walk away and hand the knife to a neighbor, stating, “I tried to kill her, but I couldn’t.” The daughter was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was stabilized despite suffering from serious wounds.

Seay told detectives that given the chance, he would do it again.

Seay was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Rick Stockstill holds up championship trophy. (Source: Raycom Media)
MTSU football coach fired after 18 years, search for new head coach begins
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Governor Lee to propose school voucher plan expansion on Tuesday
Gov. Lee is expected to announce a plan to help pay for thousands of students statewide to...
Governor Bill Lee to expand school voucher program
Two masked vandals were caught on camera destroying front porch holiday decorations in several...
Holiday decoration vandals sought in Spring Hill
One victim was hit by an “errant” bullet and showed up at Nissan Stadium seeking help.
Three people injured in East Nashville shooting