“I tried to kill her”: Man admits to stabbing daughter, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested a man on Monday afternoon after neighbors said he stabbed his daughter during a brutal fight outside a home in South Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Louise Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a woman with stab wounds to her chest, lower neck, and cheek.

Video obtained from neighbors shows 81-year-old Floyd Allen Seay arguing with his daughter outside when he grabs her head, pulls her to the ground, and repeatedly strikes her in the face, the affidavit states. Seay then retreats inside the house and emerges with a kitchen knife. He walks up to her and stabs her multiple times.

Police reported the footage then showed Seay walk away and hand the knife to a neighbor, stating, “I tried to kill her, but I couldn’t.” The daughter was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was stabilized despite suffering from serious wounds.

Seay told detectives that given the chance, he would do it again.

Seay was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

