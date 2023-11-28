How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 learned how many third graders were held back after the controversial year of TCAP testing.

The Tennessee Department of Education broke down the number of students who had to repeat third grade by county.

“Now I’m sitting here wondering are we going to have to do summer school?” asked McNairy County mom, Elizabeth Kelly, last spring. “Are we going to have to do tutoring?”

Kelly spoke with WSMV4 after her son, Chase Kelly, didn’t pass the reading portion of the TCAP.

“In the end it ended up being ok in my opinion,” Kelly reported back to WSMV4 six months later.

She was more relaxed after she found out Chase was exempt from doing summer school or tutoring in fourth grade since he was held back before kindergarten. Summer school or tutoring are the two pathways students must pursue or risk being held back.

WSMV4 found out, through the Tennessee Department of Education, that very few third graders ended up repeating third grade in Middle Tennessee:

Cheatham County - Fewer than 10 students out of 431 students (2.3%)

Davidson County - 88 students out of 6,005 students (1.5%)

Clarksville-Montgomery County - 10 students out of 3,098 students (<1%)

Rutherford County - 17 students out of 3,116 students (<1%)

Williamson County - Fewer than 10 students out of 3,005 students (<1%)

Wilson County - 11 students out of 1,415 students (<1%)

In Clarksville-Montgomery, Rutherford, Wilson and Williamson Counties, less than 1% of students did not pass the TCAP and had to repeat third grade. In Davidson County, 1.5% of third graders did not pass. And in Cheatham County about 2% were held back.

“We were pleased to see that it was such a low number,” said Accelerating Scholars Coordinator for MNPS, Grace Bailey.

Currently, MNPS has 1,100 students getting extra tutoring, but were able to move on to fourth grade. Bailey has this advice for parents of third graders as they get ready for the TCAP.

“I think be in communication with your child’s teachers,” she said. “Learning what they are struggling with in class or what they could use more support with is a great first step.”

As for Kelly, she hopes parents won’t stress about the TCAP.

“I think the state put a lot of pressure on the educators, on the administration, which then passed along to students and to parents like myself,” she said.

It’s pressure she believes families don’t need to feel in the end.

