Holiday decoration vandals sought in Spring Hill

Security footage shows two masked individuals destroy front porch decor on homes before running away.
Two masked vandals were caught on camera destroying front porch holiday decorations in several...
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents involving front porch holiday decorations during Thanksgiving.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, the incidents took place in the Burtonwood and Dakota Pointe neighborhoods on November 23 and 24. The suspects reportedly targeted Christmas lights and front lawn inflatables.

Security footage from one home shows two masked individuals approach the front porch and smash a pumpkin and other decorations before running off into the night.

SHPD is asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact the department or leave an anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Rick Stockstill holds up championship trophy. (Source: Raycom Media)
MTSU football coach fired after 18 years, search for new head coach begins
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Governor Lee to unveil school voucher plan on Tuesday
One victim was hit by an “errant” bullet and showed up at Nissan Stadium seeking help.
Three people injured in East Nashville shooting
Hundreds of lawmakers are in Music City to discuss policies around issues like affordable...
Nashville hosts first NBCSL convention since 1977
Gov. Bill Lee is holding a press conference where he is expected to announce his proposal to...
Governor's plan to expand school voucher program