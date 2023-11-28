Holiday decoration vandals sought in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents involving front porch holiday decorations during Thanksgiving.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, the incidents took place in the Burtonwood and Dakota Pointe neighborhoods on November 23 and 24. The suspects reportedly targeted Christmas lights and front lawn inflatables.

Security footage from one home shows two masked individuals approach the front porch and smash a pumpkin and other decorations before running off into the night.

SHPD is asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact the department or leave an anonymous tip here.

