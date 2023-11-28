Handwritten license plate on stolen car leads to woman’s arrest, police say

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling when he saw “this beautifully...
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENICIA, Calif. (Gray News) - Police in California say a woman driving an allegedly stolen car was arrested after her handwritten license plate caught an officer’s attention.

The Benicia Police Department says an officer was patrolling about 1 a.m. Friday when he saw “this beautifully handwritten license plate.” A check showed the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda.

“Just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current.”

Police say the car’s driver, 38-year-old Angel Bolton, was arrested and booked without incident. She faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Rick Stockstill holds up championship trophy. (Source: Raycom Media)
MTSU football coach fired after 18 years, search for new head coach begins
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
“I tried to kill her”: Man admits to stabbing daughter, police say
A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Governor Lee to propose school voucher plan expansion on Tuesday
A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes