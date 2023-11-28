First Alert Forecast: Hard freeze the next two nights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hard freeze expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temperatures drop into the 20s. Dry weather sticks around until the end of the week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TUESDAY:

Clear sky tonight with temperatures falling to the upper 20s by morning.

Tuesday will be sunny but cold, the high will only reach the mid-40s.

Below-freezing temperatures are expected across all of the Mid State by Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

MID-WEEK WARMER:

Wednesday will begin in the 20s for most, but by afternoon notably milder weather will develop. It will feel almost mild during the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday. The high will be near 60.

LATE WEEK RAIN:

Rain is expected Thursday night and Friday. The high Friday will be mild, in the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Clouds will linger on Saturday with a slight chance of showers. The high remains mild in the upper 50s.

Sunday on the other hand will turn wet once again. Showers are likely to prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 50s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday brings some scattered showers with cooler air returning. The high will only reach the upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.