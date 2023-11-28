First Alert Forecast: Hard freeze again tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cold blast continues with temperatures staying in the 40s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky for the day.

It will be another frigid night tonight with lows falling into the 20s across most of the Mid State, but some higher elevations could even wake up in the teens tomorrow morning.

MID-WEEK WARM-UP

Temperatures on Wednesday will rebound into the mid-50s in the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine to go around again.

By Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back near 60 with more clouds mixing in during the afternoon.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

We’ll need the umbrellas at the end of the week with our next storm system moving in on Thursday night and into our day on Friday.

Widespread scattered rain showers are expected across the Mid State that will gradually taper off through Friday afternoon and especially in the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s.

I won’t rule out a leftover shower on Saturday, but most of the day is looking dry but cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Another batch of rain will try and push in on Sunday, but it’s yet to be determined exactly how much rain will move through. Some of those showers will also linger into Monday.

