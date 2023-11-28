First Alert Forecast: Another hard freeze by morning

Warmer afternoon and some rainfall develops this week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -More cold air before a mid-week warm-up. The week ends with a chance of needed rain.

THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MORNING:

The cold blast continues with temperatures staying in the 40s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

It will be another frigid night tonight with lows falling into the 20s across most of the Mid State, but some higher elevations could even wake up in the teens tomorrow morning.

MID-WEEK WARM-UP

Temperatures on Wednesday will rebound into the mid-50s in the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine to go around again.

By Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back near 60 with more clouds mixing in during the afternoon.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

The umbrellas will be needed at the end of the week with our next storm system moving in on Thursday night and into our day on Friday.

Widespread scattered rain showers are expected across the Mid State that will gradually taper off through Friday afternoon and especially in the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s.

A leftover shower is possible on Saturday, but most of the day is looking dry but cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Coming late week
Coming late week(maxuser | WSMV)

MORE WEEKEND RAIN AND BEYOND:

Another batch of rain will try and push in on Sunday, but it’s yet to be determined exactly how much rain will move through. Right now it looks like around a half inch to a little less than an inch in most areas.

Some of those showers will also linger into Monday with a high in the low 50s

