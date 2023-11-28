Felon arrested after hiding under trampoline while running from officers in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted felon was arrested following a chase on foot through a North Nashville neighborhood on Monday.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department observed 26-year-old Rondarius Miller in the front yard of a home on Wheless Street on Monday afternoon and attempted to take him into custody for an outstanding federal warrant.

Police said that once Miller spotted them, he ran away to the back of the house. The officers lost him once he rounded the house but he was located a few moments later, hiding underneath a trampoline in the back yard.

The affidavit states when Miller was discovered, he was heard saying into a phone, “They got me, baby, they got me.”

Officers found a loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol and a plastic bag containing cocaine on Miller’s person, as well as a small amount of marijuana, according to police.

Miller was booked on drug possession, evading arrest, and gun possession charges.

