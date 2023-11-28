Add a few spoonfuls of tomato sauce to the bottom of a large casserole dish, enough to coat it completely. Holding one of the cooked pasta shells in your hand, fill it with the cheese mixture. Place it in the casserole dish with the opening facing up. Repeat with the rest of the shells and filling, placing them in one layer. Spoon tomato sauce over shells. Sprinkle the rest of the grated parmesan. Bake in oven until cheese is golden and shells are bubbling, about 30 minutes. Serve garnished with fresh basil leaves.