Car crashes into Franklin dental office

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car was found inside the waiting room of a Franklin dental office after crashing into the building, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Fire officials said the vehicle crashed into Franklin Dental Care on Columbia Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene, the driver was found unharmed in a lobby chair.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

No patients or staff were injured during the incident, according to FFD.

