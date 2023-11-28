Car crashes into Franklin dental office

Authorities said they arrived to find the car in the waiting room and the driver sitting in a chair in the lobby.
Car crashes into dental office
Car crashes into dental office(Franklin Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car was found inside the waiting room of a Franklin dental office after crashing into the building, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Fire officials said the vehicle crashed into Franklin Dental Care on Columbia Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene, the driver was found unharmed in a lobby chair.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

No patients or staff were injured during the incident, according to FFD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on South Seventh Street that injured three...
Argument over woman led to shooting that left 3 injured in East Nashville, police say
What's the highest-ever temperature in Middle Tennessee in November?
What's the highest-ever temperature in Middle Tennessee in November?
More rain is expected soon, here's when you'll see it.
Looking ahead at incoming rain
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Felon arrested after hiding under trampoline while running from officers in Nashville