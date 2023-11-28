Car crashes into Franklin dental office
Authorities said they arrived to find the car in the waiting room and the driver sitting in a chair in the lobby.
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car was found inside the waiting room of a Franklin dental office after crashing into the building, according to the Franklin Fire Department.
Fire officials said the vehicle crashed into Franklin Dental Care on Columbia Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene, the driver was found unharmed in a lobby chair.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
No patients or staff were injured during the incident, according to FFD.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.