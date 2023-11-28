Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.(mikvivi/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (TMX/Gray News) – The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.

Macomb Community College police were investigating the source of a foul odor at the performing arts center on the college’s campus in Clinton Township, a suburb of Detroit, when they discovered the body of Jason Anthony Thompson.

Thompson was reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department on Nov 1. He was last seen leaving a relative’s apartment on Oct. 25.

Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens said in a statement Monday that there is “no reason to suspect foul play.”

Campus police are still waiting on a cause of death from the Macomb County medical examiner, officials said.

“The college community extends heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Mr. Thompson’s family and friends,” the college said in a statement.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
In new challenge to indictment, Trump’s lawyers argue he had good basis to question election results
Sebastian found himself in a sticky situation before he was reunited with his owner.
Sebastian the husky reunited with owner after getting stuck in storm drain
Coming late week
First Alert Forecast: Another hard freeze by morning
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen