Argument over woman led to shooting that left 3 injured in East Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An argument over a woman led to a shooting that left three people injured in East Nashville Monday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men over a woman on S. 7th Street in East Nashville’s Cayce Homes.

Anthony Caldwell, 25, told officers he was invited by a woman he was dating to her Cayce Homes apartment. Caldwell said when he knocked on the door, he was greeted by 26-year-old Malik Bradford, who pointed a gun at him.

Bradford said he too was in a relationship with the woman. Caldwell admitted to police he drew his gun and exchanged shots with Bradford.

Police said Bradford was hit multiple times and was found by responding officers outside of the apartment. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. Caldwell drove from the scene of the shooting to 39th Avenue in West Nashville.

That’s when he called 911 to say he had been shot in the leg — he was taken to VUMC from there.

The third shooting victim, a 30-year-old woman, had driven to Cayce Homes to visit a friend. Police said she had made a wrong turn and pulled over to call her friend when she heard shots.

One of the bullets hit her in the shoulder — she then drove a short distance from the housing development to Nissan Stadium where help was called. She was treated at VUMC and released on Tuesday.

“Detectives have not yet had the opportunity to interview Bradford due to his medical condition. Charges in relation to the gunfire are pending the completion of the investigation and a review by the District Attorney’s Office,” MNPD said.

