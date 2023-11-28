3 injured in shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a shooting after an argument at Cayce Homes in East Nashville, Metro Nashville Police said Monday night.

Police believe the argument happened after a fight between people who knew each other. Later, shots were fired striking two men.

Police believe all three shooting victims are part of a single incident on South Seventh Street.

A woman was struck by what police believe was errant gunfire in the area of South Seventh Street. She drove to Nissan Stadium seeking help. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A man was wounded at South Seventh Street and another man was struck in the exchange of gunfire and went to a home on 39th Avenue North. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Police believe all three shooting victims are part of a single incident on South Seventh Street.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.