3 injured in shooting in East Nashville

One victim was hit by an “errant” bullet and showed up at Nissan Stadium seeking help.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a shooting after an argument at Cayce Homes in East Nashville, Metro Nashville Police said Monday night.

Police believe the argument happened after a fight between people who knew each other. Later, shots were fired striking two men.

Police believe all three shooting victims are part of a single incident on South Seventh Street.

A woman was struck by what police believe was errant gunfire in the area of South Seventh Street. She drove to Nissan Stadium seeking help. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A man was wounded at South Seventh Street and another man was struck in the exchange of gunfire and went to a home on 39th Avenue North. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

