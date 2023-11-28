18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say

Latest News

Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on South Seventh Street that injured three...
Argument over woman led to shooting that left 3 injured in East Nashville, police say