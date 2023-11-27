Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home

LIBERTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead inside a home in Liberty Monday morning, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a shots fired call at a home and discovered Jacob Harris, 40, dead. On Monday, the sheriff’s office said they had a person of interest they were questioning regarding the incident, which is being treated as a homicide investigation.

The WCSO announced on Tuesday that Lindsay Harris, 39, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the incident. She remains in custody and is awaiting a bond hearing.

