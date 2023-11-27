Wilson County man found dead inside home, police say

LIBERTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead inside a home in Liberty Monday morning, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a shots fired call at a home and discovered Jacob Harris, 40, dead. Police said they have a person of interest they are questioning regarding the incident, which is being treated as a homicide investigation.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

