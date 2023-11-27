Where will Tennessee football play its bowl game?

The Vols are far out of contention for the final four-team College Football Playoff before it moves to a 12-team format in 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers have finished up the regular season with a win against in-state rival Vanderbilt and a record of 8-4.

So, with the postseason looming, who and where will Tennessee play its bowl game? The Vols are far out of contention for the final four-team College Football Playoff before it moves to a 12-team format in 2024.

Related Coverage:
Tennessee Vols season opener in Nashville generated over $20M in economic impact
MTSU football coach fired after 18 years, search for new head coach begins

According to ESPN, coach Josh Heupel and the Vols will likely play in the familiar TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against either North Carolina State or North Carolina. That projected matchup is slated for Friday, Dec. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida.

247Sports also projects Tennessee to play in the Gator Bowl against UNC.

For the city of Nashville and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, ESPN projects a Dec. 29 matchup of either Northwestern or Wisconsin vs. Auburn.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Harding Place exit
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65

Latest News

Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Nashville school security guard fought off burglary suspect, police say
Stove burning (generic)
Fire crews respond to downtown Nashville hotel for 2 fires in 1 day
Suspects
Police identify, issue warrants for suspects involved in Murfreesboro stabbing
Fire
Man dies in Tennessee house fire, TBI investigating