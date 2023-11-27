Where will Tennessee football play its bowl game?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers have finished up the regular season with a win against in-state rival Vanderbilt and a record of 8-4.

So, with the postseason looming, who and where will Tennessee play its bowl game? The Vols are far out of contention for the final four-team College Football Playoff before it moves to a 12-team format in 2024.

According to ESPN, coach Josh Heupel and the Vols will likely play in the familiar TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against either North Carolina State or North Carolina. That projected matchup is slated for Friday, Dec. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida.

247Sports also projects Tennessee to play in the Gator Bowl against UNC.

For the city of Nashville and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, ESPN projects a Dec. 29 matchup of either Northwestern or Wisconsin vs. Auburn.

