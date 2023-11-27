Victim identified after being hit, killed by vehicle in Clarksville

Police identified the victim the week after the crash.
A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Clarksville.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Clarksville.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. The Clarksville Police Department received a call that a woman had been hit by a car on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Concord Drive.

Robbie Woodruff, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating.

