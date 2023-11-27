Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend

Screams were heard from the 2nd floor, the report says.
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt University logo(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt basketball player Lee Dort was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

On Sunday, around 1:14 a.m., Vanderbilt Police were called to McTyeire Hall after screams were heard from the 2nd floor, the report says.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim regarding her ex-boyfriend, Vanderbilt sophomore forward Dort, 21, according to the report.

The victim said Dort showed up to her dorm room and questioned her whereabouts on Thanksgiving. He then took her phone and went through her call and text logs, according to the arrest affidavit.

The report states that while she was trying to get her phone back, Dort allegedly pushed and held her against the walk and bedpost by her right arm. She then slid on the bed and Dort allegedly gripped her by her neck, police said.

The incident ended outside her dorm room in front of witnesses. Dort left before the police arrived, police said.

Dort was arrested for aggravated assault involving strangulation.

He was booked on a $10,000 bond.

In response to the arrest, Vanderbilt University said Dort was suspended from the basketball team pending the outcomes of the university’s and the legal system’s processes.

Dort is expected to be in court on Dec. 8.

He’s played one game for Vanderbilt this year so far, scoring one point in seven minutes.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65
Harding Place exit
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Murfreesboro Police said a man was beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of Kelton's Hardware...
Man beaten, stabbed outside Murfreesboro business

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Dry Creek Road crash
1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Dry Creek Road
An infant is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning.
Infant in critical condition after shooting in Binghampton, police say
Warren Co Hit-and-run pedestrian crash
Driver arrested after pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Warren County