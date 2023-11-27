Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In December 2022, the Tennessee Valley Authority issued rolling blackouts in an attempt to keep the power grid stable amid extremely low temperatures. At the peak of the winter storm, more than 70,000 people in Nashville lost power.

While TVA has invested $8 million worth of upgrades to prevent this from happening again, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) released its 2023-24 Winter Reliability Assessment, and Tennessee is among the states with an elevated potential for insufficient operating reserves during extreme winter weather.

According to NERC’s report, a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of insufficient electricity supply during peak winter conditions.

“Prolonged, wide-area cold snaps threaten the reliable performance of bulk power system generation and the availability of the natural gas used by many generators. When electricity supply becomes constrained, system operators can face a simultaneous, sharp increase in demand as electric heating systems consume more power in cold temperatures,” per the report.

It adds that in some areas that aren’t typically exposed to prolonged frigid temperatures, its generating capacity can be forced offline and may require load-shedding procedures to maintain reliability.

The big takeaways, according to NERC, are that generator fuel supplies remain at risk during extreme, long-duration cold weather events, and underestimating demand is a reliability risk in extreme cold temperatures.

TVA released the following response to the report:

“Since Winter Storm Elliott, TVA has taken more than 250 actions to strengthen assets and improve communication and coordination with our local power companies. This summer, we invested more than $8 million to prepare our fleet, including gas, coal, and hydro, for extreme cold weather. This includes upgrading insulation and better protecting equipment from the elements. All together, we are confident in the reliability and resiliency of the fleet heading into winter. We will review the FERC-NERC report for further steps to take.”

