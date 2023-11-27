Sherry Holzer’s Carrot and Coriander Soup


By Today in Nashville
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Carrot and Coriander Soup

SERVES:   6-8

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 lbs carrots, chopped
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons salted butter
  • 6 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup organic half & half
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt
  • 1 pinch black pepper
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon coriander
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a large pot, melt butter.
  2. Add garlic and stir for 1 minute.
  3. Add onions, carrots, cumin, coriander, and salt. Stir to combine.
  4. Add vegetable broth. Bring it to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 10-12 minutes until carrots are very tender.
  5. Very carefully transfer carrot mixture to a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer back to pot. Or use an immersion blender to make it even easier.
  6. Stir in half and half, pepper, and lemon juice.
  7. Give it a taste, add more salt and pepper if needed.
  8. Stir in chopped cilantro.
  9. Serve and enjoy!

Tip: Try topping your bowl with a dollop of Greek yogurt and pumpkin seeds

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

