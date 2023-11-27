Sherry Holzer’s Carrot and Coriander Soup
Carrot and Coriander Soup
SERVES: 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs carrots, chopped
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons salted butter
- 6 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup organic half & half
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- 1 1/2 teaspoon coriander
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a large pot, melt butter.
- Add garlic and stir for 1 minute.
- Add onions, carrots, cumin, coriander, and salt. Stir to combine.
- Add vegetable broth. Bring it to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 10-12 minutes until carrots are very tender.
- Very carefully transfer carrot mixture to a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer back to pot. Or use an immersion blender to make it even easier.
- Stir in half and half, pepper, and lemon juice.
- Give it a taste, add more salt and pepper if needed.
- Stir in chopped cilantro.
- Serve and enjoy!
Tip: Try topping your bowl with a dollop of Greek yogurt and pumpkin seeds
