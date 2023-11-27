Police identify, issue warrants for suspects involved in Murfreesboro stabbing

MPD is still working to locate the suspects.
Suspects
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three suspects, a man and two teenagers, have been identified as the suspects wanted after a man was critically injured after being stabbed at a Murfreesboro hardware store, according to Murfreesboro police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said they’ve identified the three suspects involved and have issued an attempted first-degree murder charge for the man and attempted first-degree murder juvenile petitions for the boy and girl involved.

Previous Coverage:
Man beaten, stabbed outside Murfreesboro business
‘It’s really, really heartbreaking’: Police looking for 3 suspects after stabbing outside of store

“Call Detective Stalnaker at 629-201-5615 if you know their whereabouts,” police said.

Police said the incident occurred at 5:12 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of Kelton Hardware on Old Fort Parkway. Police said the victim was beaten and then stabbed multiple times by three people. He was able to crawl to the door of the business, and employees called 911.

