The Pancake Pantry S’Mores Pancake Recipe

Ingredients:
  • Two (2) Old Fashion Buttermilk Pancakes
  • One (1) regular-size Hershey Chocolate Bar
  • Graham Cracker Crumbs
  • Small Marshmallows
  • Marshmallow Fluff
Directions:
  • Prepare your favorite pancakes
  • Place one pancake on a plate and place 1/2 the chocolate bar (broken into pieces) on the pancake
  • Place the second pancake on top of the chocolate pieces
  • Place the remaining 1/2 of the chocolate bar (broken into pieces) on top of the pancake
  • Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs on the pancakes
  • Sprinkle about a handful of small marshmallows on top and around the pancakes.
  • Place a heaping scoop of marshmallow fluff on top
  • Using a kitchen torch, brown the fluff and surrounding marshmallows
  • ENJOY!

