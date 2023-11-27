Pancake Pantry Makes S’Mores Pancakes
The Pancake Pantry S’Mores Pancake Recipe
Ingredients:
- Two (2) Old Fashion Buttermilk Pancakes
- One (1) regular-size Hershey Chocolate Bar
- Graham Cracker Crumbs
- Small Marshmallows
- Marshmallow Fluff
Directions:
- Prepare your favorite pancakes
- Place one pancake on a plate and place 1/2 the chocolate bar (broken into pieces) on the pancake
- Place the second pancake on top of the chocolate pieces
- Place the remaining 1/2 of the chocolate bar (broken into pieces) on top of the pancake
- Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs on the pancakes
- Sprinkle about a handful of small marshmallows on top and around the pancakes.
- Place a heaping scoop of marshmallow fluff on top
- Using a kitchen torch, brown the fluff and surrounding marshmallows
- ENJOY!
