Two (2) Old Fashion Buttermilk Pancakes

Prepare your favorite pancakes

Place one pancake on a plate and place 1/2 the chocolate bar (broken into pieces) on the pancake

Place the second pancake on top of the chocolate pieces

Place the remaining 1/2 of the chocolate bar (broken into pieces) on top of the pancake

Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs on the pancakes

Sprinkle about a handful of small marshmallows on top and around the pancakes.

Place a heaping scoop of marshmallow fluff on top

Using a kitchen torch, brown the fluff and surrounding marshmallows