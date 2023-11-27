New Mountain Capital purchases BMI

BMI affiliates will get $100 million of the proceeds of the sale.
BMI New Mountain Capital
BMI New Mountain Capital(BMI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Broadcast Music, INC (BMI) announced they will be acquired by New Mountain Capital, LLC (New Mountain).

The current BMI President and CEO, Mike O’Neill, will continue to lead the company, along with his leadership after it is sold.

As part of an agreement between the two companies, BMI said current shareholders will give $100 million of the proceeds of the sale to affiliates after the transaction.

“The allocation of those funds, while not a distribution of royalties, will be in keeping with the company’s distribution methodologies, which are based on performance levels over a set period of time,” BMI said in a release.

In the coming months, BMI said they will work to finalize a payout plan for the allocation.

BMI said New Mountain’s investment will not change the distribution targets. BMI said it would be the same approach they followed in 2023.

“There is tremendous opportunity to modernize this critical part of music infrastructure and ensure that long term royalty collections for songwriters, composers and publishers continue to grow. With our support, BMI is ideally positioned to drive this transformation as the only PRO in the world to combine an open-door policy to all music creators with the innovation and commercial drive of a for-profit business.”

Director at New Mountain, Mike Oshinsky

The transaction between BMI and New Mountain is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

BMI is one of the world’s largest performing rights organizations (PRO). BMI protects the rights of and advocates for more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers (affiliates). According to BMI’s website, it secures royalties for its affiliates by offering licenses to businesses for the performing rights in 22.4 million musical works.

New Mountain will get BMI from company shareholders. New Mountain has also saved money to fund growth investments, new ventures, and technology to help BMI’s long-term plan to “maximize distributions for its affiliates and improve the service it provides to songwriters, composers and publishers.”

