Nashville school security guard fought off burglary suspect, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A school security guard in Nashville fought off a burglary suspect after they attempted to hide from officers behind a dumpster on the school’s property, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department

Police said officers responded to a fight at Rocketship Academy on Dickerson Road just before noon on Monday — officers were also sent to investigate a burglary nearby on Plum Street at about the same time.

The fight involved the Plum Street burglary suspect and a security guard at the school. Police said the suspect was seen trying to hide near the dumpster on school property.

Police said there was no threat to the school. The suspect had stolen items on him from the burglary.

