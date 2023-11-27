Nashville school security guard fought off burglary suspect, police say

There is no threat to the school, police said.
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A school security guard in Nashville fought off a burglary suspect after they attempted to hide from officers behind a dumpster on the school’s property, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department

Police said officers responded to a fight at Rocketship Academy on Dickerson Road just before noon on Monday — officers were also sent to investigate a burglary nearby on Plum Street at about the same time.

The fight involved the Plum Street burglary suspect and a security guard at the school. Police said the suspect was seen trying to hide near the dumpster on school property.

Police said there was no threat to the school. The suspect had stolen items on him from the burglary.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Harding Place exit
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Where will Tennessee football play its bowl game?
Stove burning (generic)
Fire crews respond to downtown Nashville hotel for 2 fires in 1 day
Suspects
Police identify, issue warrants for suspects involved in Murfreesboro stabbing
Fire
Man dies in Tennessee house fire, TBI investigating