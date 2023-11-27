MTSU football coach fired after 18 years, search for new head coach begins

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee State University fired longtime head coach Rick Stockstill on Monday following a 4-8 season.

Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced that Stockstill was relieved of his duties as head coach after 18 years at the helm of Blue Raider football.

Stockstill was hired in December 2005 and led MTSU’s football program for nearly 20 years.

“This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships,” said Massaro.

“I appreciate everything Rick, his wife Sara, and their family have done the last 18 years for MTSU Athletics, our football program, and, more importantly, our student-athletes. Because of his leadership, our student-athletes have performed at a high level in the classroom, have dedicated time and energy to supporting our community, and have given us countless hours of dedication to being successful on the football field. I want to thank Coach Stockstill for his professionalism, character, and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

MTSU announced they will immediately be searching for a new head coach.

Below is a look at Stockstill’s accomplishments over his 18-year tenure at MTSU:

Six-time Coach of the Year (2006 SBC, 2009 co-SBC, 2018 C-USA, 3-time TSWA)

2018 CUSA East Division champions

2006 Sun Belt co-champions

2009 New Orleans Bowl, 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, 2021 Bahamas Bowl and 2022 Hawai’i Bowl champions

113 wins, third all-time in program history

Ranks 6th nationally in most wins by an active FBS coach all coming at the same school

10 bowl appearances and bowl eligible 12 times

Two NCAA awards for APR success (2011, 2012)

American Football Coaches Asso­­ciation’s 2017 Aca­demic Achieve­ment Award

Back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2012-13 for first time in 21 years

Four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18 for first time in program history

Six of the top eight crowds in Floyd Stadium history, including top three

10 All-Americans, including one Academic All-American

One overall conference player of the year and three defensive players of the year

Produced 47 First Team All-Conference honors

Seven bowl game MVPs

Six NFL Draft picks and a pro bowler

Produced the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, receptions, tackles, sacks and interceptions

2018 recipient of the Grant Teaff “Breaking the Silence” Award

