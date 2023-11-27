Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say

Police said the woman admitted to leaving the child home alone and returned to find him missing.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old mother was arrested after admittedly leaving her child home alone, according to an arrest report.

The report states that Malaisha Madave arrived home on Fox Ridge Drive at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning after a night of drinking. After realizing she had forgotten her wallet, she left to retrieve it and returned an hour later to find her three-year-old boy missing.

Police arrived at the home at around 6:30 a.m. and took the mother to headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike. While there, police said she admitted to leaving the child home alone.

The three-year-old was located a mile away from home by a patrol officer in a parking lot. Police said the child was wearing pajamas and had no shoes on.

Madave was arrested on a child neglect charge and remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

