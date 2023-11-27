Man dies in Tennessee house fire, TBI investigating

Crews arrived on the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Fire
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is determining the cause of a house fire that left one man dead Monday morning.

Several Benton County fire crews were called to a home on Chalk Hill Road in Camden early Monday morning. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and that a man was still inside.

Police said neighbors recused a woman from the house but were unable to get the man out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI Special Agent Fire Investigators are working alongside the Chalk Level Fire Department to investigate the fire.

