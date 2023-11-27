Turn oven to 350 degrees. Set aside an 8.5″x11″ baking dish.

Melt butter and EVOO in skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion and bell pepper until soft, about 10 minutes. Add in garlic and cook for one minute or until fragrant. Add Better than Bouillon to the hot skillet and stir to dissolve slightly.

Add both cans of soup and green chilis. Stir to combine. Add turkey and ½ cup of the shredded cheese. (Note: if the mixture looks too stiff, add in a splash of milk, equivalent to about 2Tbsp until you reach desired thickness).

Assemble the enchiladas by laying 2-to-3 tortillas flat onto an 8.5″x11″ baking dish. Layer the meat mixture, then top with about 1/3 of the cheese. Repeat again by laying 2-to-3 more tortillas, then meat, then cheese. Finish with the final tortillas on top and sprinkle remaining cheese.