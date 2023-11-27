Lebanon PD searching for porch pirate

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a suspect who was captured on camera taking a package off the front porch of a home.

Police said the suspect was in the Farmington Woods area when he took the package. No other information was immediately released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Emmanuel Berger at 615-453-4313.

