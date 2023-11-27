Governor Lee to introduce legislation for Tennessee school voucher program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will be introducing legislation in the upcoming 2024 legislative session for a statewide school voucher program.

Lee is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday regarding the new legislation.

The legislation, which has been dubbed the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, will offer $7,000 in state funds for some 20,000 students to attend private or home schools of their choosing for the 2024-25 school year.

Below is a look at some of the legislation’s confirmed contents:

Of the 20,000 students, half (or 10,000) will be made available to students whose families’ income are below 300% of the federal poverty level, students with disabilities, and those who meet eligibility requirement for the existing ESA pilot program.

The remaining 10,000 will be made available to any student currently entitled to attend a Tennessee public school.

This is building up on the education savings accounts program that was implemented last year after surviving a two-year-long legal challenge. That program offers $9,000 to 2,400 low and middle-income students in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties.

If the legislation passes, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, eligibility for the program would be opened to all Tennessee students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment.

If demand were to exceed available funding, previously enrolled program participants, low-income students and students enrolled in public schools would be prioritized.

Below you will find the approved uses for the EFSA funds:

Private school tuition, fees and uniforms

Textbooks, curricula and instructional materials

Tutoring services

Transportation fees

Computers, tablets, devices and tech fees used for education

Tuition, fees and textbooks for summer and after-school academic programs

Fees for early postsecondary opportunity courses or exams, entrance exams required for post-secondary admission, and state-recognized industry certification exams

Educational therapy service

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.