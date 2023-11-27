Governor Lee to introduce legislation for Tennessee school voucher program
The voucher program is dubbed the Education Freedom Scholarship Act.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will be introducing legislation in the upcoming 2024 legislative session for a statewide school voucher program.
Lee is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday regarding the new legislation.
The legislation, which has been dubbed the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, will offer $7,000 in state funds for some 20,000 students to attend private or home schools of their choosing for the 2024-25 school year.
Below is a look at some of the legislation’s confirmed contents:
- Of the 20,000 students, half (or 10,000) will be made available to students whose families’ income are below 300% of the federal poverty level, students with disabilities, and those who meet eligibility requirement for the existing ESA pilot program.
- The remaining 10,000 will be made available to any student currently entitled to attend a Tennessee public school.
- This is building up on the education savings accounts program that was implemented last year after surviving a two-year-long legal challenge. That program offers $9,000 to 2,400 low and middle-income students in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties.
- If the legislation passes, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, eligibility for the program would be opened to all Tennessee students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment.
- If demand were to exceed available funding, previously enrolled program participants, low-income students and students enrolled in public schools would be prioritized.
Below you will find the approved uses for the EFSA funds:
- Private school tuition, fees and uniforms
- Textbooks, curricula and instructional materials
- Tutoring services
- Transportation fees
- Computers, tablets, devices and tech fees used for education
- Tuition, fees and textbooks for summer and after-school academic programs
- Fees for early postsecondary opportunity courses or exams, entrance exams required for post-secondary admission, and state-recognized industry certification exams
- Educational therapy service
