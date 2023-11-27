Governor Lee to introduce legislation for Tennessee school voucher program

The voucher program is dubbed the Education Freedom Scholarship Act.
Tennessee flag
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will be introducing legislation in the upcoming 2024 legislative session for a statewide school voucher program.

Lee is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday regarding the new legislation.

Related Coverage:
Parents urge Tennessee Supreme Court to end school voucher program
Gov. Lee responds to TN reportedly losing reproductive healthcare funding to Planned Parenthood

The legislation, which has been dubbed the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, will offer $7,000 in state funds for some 20,000 students to attend private or home schools of their choosing for the 2024-25 school year.

Below is a look at some of the legislation’s confirmed contents:

  • Of the 20,000 students, half (or 10,000) will be made available to students whose families’ income are below 300% of the federal poverty level, students with disabilities, and those who meet eligibility requirement for the existing ESA pilot program.
  • The remaining 10,000 will be made available to any student currently entitled to attend a Tennessee public school.
  • This is building up on the education savings accounts program that was implemented last year after surviving a two-year-long legal challenge. That program offers $9,000 to 2,400 low and middle-income students in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties.
  • If the legislation passes, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, eligibility for the program would be opened to all Tennessee students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment.
  • If demand were to exceed available funding, previously enrolled program participants, low-income students and students enrolled in public schools would be prioritized.

Below you will find the approved uses for the EFSA funds:

  • Private school tuition, fees and uniforms
  • Textbooks, curricula and instructional materials
  • Tutoring services
  • Transportation fees
  • Computers, tablets, devices and tech fees used for education
  • Tuition, fees and textbooks for summer and after-school academic programs
  • Fees for early postsecondary opportunity courses or exams, entrance exams required for post-secondary admission, and state-recognized industry certification exams
  • Educational therapy service

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend
Harding Place exit
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65

Latest News

Porch pirate
Beware of porch pirates ahead of busy holiday shipping season, police warn
Toledo police lights
Wilson County man found dead inside home, police say
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Where will Tennessee football play its bowl game?
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Nashville school security guard fought off burglary suspect, police say