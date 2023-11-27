First Alert Forecast: Early Week Arctic Blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Our big weather story for the first part of the week is a shot of arctic air that will plummet temperatures during both the day and especially overnight.

Expect high temperatures today to stay in the 40s across the Mid State with good sunshine for our afternoon. A clear sky and calm wind overnight will be followed by lows in the 20s tomorrow morning. We’re definitely looking at the potential for a frost and freeze bas we’re headed out the door tomorrow.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky for the day. Lows tomorrow night will also fall quickly into the 20s.

MID-WEEK WARM UP

Temperatures on Wednesday will rebound back into the mid 50s in the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine to go around once again.

By Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back near 60 for the day with a few more afternoon clouds.

NEXT WEATHERMAKER

From the big coats at the beginning of the week to the umbrellas at the end of the week. Our next storm system moves in on Thursday night and into our day on Friday and looks to bring some scattered rain showers across the Mid State.

The bulk of that first wave of rain should taper off for our Saturday, but I won’t rule out a leftover shower.

Another batch of rain will try and push in on Sunday, but it’s yet to be determined exactly how much rain will move through.

