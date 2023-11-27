First Alert Forecast: Early Week Arctic Blast

Get ready to break out the big coat!
A quick shot of cold air to start off the week
A quick shot of cold air to start off the week(maxuser | WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Our big weather story for the first part of the week is a shot of arctic air that will plummet temperatures during both the day and especially overnight.

Expect high temperatures today to stay in the 40s across the Mid State with good sunshine for our afternoon.  A clear sky and calm wind overnight will be followed by lows in the 20s tomorrow morning. We’re definitely looking at the potential for a frost and freeze bas we’re headed out the door tomorrow.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky for the day.  Lows tomorrow night will also fall quickly into the 20s.

MID-WEEK WARM UP

Temperatures on Wednesday will rebound back into the mid 50s in the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine to go around once again.

By Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back near 60 for the day with a few more afternoon clouds.

NEXT WEATHERMAKER

From the big coats at the beginning of the week to the umbrellas at the end of the week.  Our next storm system moves in on Thursday night and into our day on Friday and looks to bring some scattered rain showers across the Mid State.

The bulk of that first wave of rain should taper off for our Saturday, but I won’t rule out a leftover shower.

Another batch of rain will try and push in on Sunday, but it’s yet to be determined exactly how much rain will move through.

Keep up with us on WSMV for the latest updates!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Harding Place exit
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Lows will be below freezing to start the week.
First Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few rain showers today then a blast of cold air
Cold shot coming to the Mid State
First Alert Forecast: Showers Then A Shot of Cold Air