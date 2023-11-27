First Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week

Rain will return to the Mid State Thursday night.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll have a hard freeze tonight & tomorrow night as temperatures free-fall into the 20s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEK:

Sunshine will stick around this afternoon. The big story will be the unusual cold. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

Tonight, count on a hard freeze. We’ll have lows in the mid 20s.

A widespread hard freeze is expected in the Mid State over the next two nights.
A widespread hard freeze is expected in the Mid State over the next two nights.(WSMV)

Tomorrow will be another cold one. For some, it’ll be even colder than today. Expect lots of sunshine again though.

Wednesday will begin in the 20s for most, but by afternoon notably milder weather will develop. It’ll actually feel almost mild during the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday.

Rain is expected Thursday night and Friday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Clouds will linger on Saturday. We’ll be between rain systems.

Sunday on the other hand will turn wet once again. Showers are likely to prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Harding Place exit
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65

Latest News

(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
WSMV rain chances
First Alert Forecast: Early week arctic blast
WSMV rain chances
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Lows will be below freezing to start the week.
First Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week