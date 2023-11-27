First Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll have a hard freeze tonight & tomorrow night as temperatures free-fall into the 20s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEK:

Sunshine will stick around this afternoon. The big story will be the unusual cold. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

Tonight, count on a hard freeze. We’ll have lows in the mid 20s.

A widespread hard freeze is expected in the Mid State over the next two nights. (WSMV)

Tomorrow will be another cold one. For some, it’ll be even colder than today. Expect lots of sunshine again though.

Wednesday will begin in the 20s for most, but by afternoon notably milder weather will develop. It’ll actually feel almost mild during the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday.

Rain is expected Thursday night and Friday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Clouds will linger on Saturday. We’ll be between rain systems.

Sunday on the other hand will turn wet once again. Showers are likely to prevent temperatures from climbing out of the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.